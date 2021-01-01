IndiGo Servers Hacked, Passengers Data May Be Up in Public Domain

IndiGo said that its servers were hacked during the early days of December. South India's largest airline on Thursday said that, "We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier in December." The company said that there is a possibility that the hackers might upload some internal documents on public websites.

Indigo was able to restore systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact, it said.

The airline said that, "There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms."

The carrier confirmed that it is aware of the severity of the problem and continues to work with "all relevant experts and law enforcement" to ensure that the incident is properly investigated.