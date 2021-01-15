India's Youngest Organ Donor, A Brain Dead Baby Who Saved Five Lives

DELHI: Understanding the plight of critically ill patients in need of organs, a couple from Delhi voluntarily decided to donate their 20-month old baby's organs, who was declared brain dead after an accident. She has become the youngest cadaver donor in India and her organs were donated to save the lives of five critically ill patients.

Ashish Kumar and Babita's daughter Dhanishtha was hospitalised after falling from the first-floor balcony of their house in Rohini on January 8th. She was immediately rushed to Gangaram Hospital where despite the best efforts of the doctors, she did not regain consciousness and was declared brain dead by the doctors there on January 11.

The decision of donating her organs came voluntarily from her parents after they saw the plight of patients during their stay in the hospital.

Doctors at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi retrieved her heart, liver, both kidneys, and both corneas, and transplanted them in five patients including the infant.

Despite the grief of losing their child, the parents felt that others should not suffer and voluntarily came forward to save others lives. The parents are proud that their child has become a medium to save the lives of five patients- a moment, which they say will replace the painful memory of losing their daughter. (with inputs from News18)

Also Read: Brain-dead Infant Donates Organs, Gives Lease Of Life To Seven Children

Gangaram Hospital authorities praised the family for their noble act while urging others to follow suit for cadaver donation. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On an average 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs.

Also Read: Organs of Brain-dead Telugu Girl In Sydney To Be Donated