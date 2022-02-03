India's Welfare Schemes for Transgenders Under SMILE

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE - Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes sub scheme -‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons’. The focus of the sub-scheme is on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities and intervention, counseling, education, skill development, economic linkages to the transgender persons.

Ministry has also initiated 12 pilot shelter homes namely Garima Greh: Shelter Home for Transgender Persons and provided financial assistance to community-based organizations (CBOs) for setting up of these shelter homes. These pilot shelter homes are in States of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and also including Bihar. The main aim of Garima Greh is to provide shelter to transgender persons with basic amenities like food, medical care and recreational facilities.

Ministry has written to States/UTs for implementation of provisions of 'The Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019'.

Further, SMILE scheme has also provision for Transgender Protection Cell under the charge of Director General of Police to monitor cases of offences against Transgender persons and to ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences.

Ministry also issues advisory to the States/UTs from time to time for implementation of provisions of the Act.

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri. A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.