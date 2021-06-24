India's Vaccine Rush: Over 30.16 Crore Doses Administered Across Country

India which has a population of close to 140 crore, has administered 64.89 lakh COVID vaccine doses to the eligible beneficiaries so far in the last 24 hours. With this, over 30.16 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

More than 2 crore doses were administered in the first 3 days of the World's Largest Free-For-All Vaccination Drive launched on June 21, 2021.

The Union Health Ministry bulletin states that the country has reported 54 thousand 69 new cases in the last 24 hours. The good news is that the active caseload in the country has further declined and reached the level of 6 lakh 27 thousand and 57. Over 68,885 patients also recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to more than 2 crore 90 lakh 63 thousand.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 42nd consecutive day.

The country has registered further improvement in the Recovery Rate which has now increased to 96.61 percent.

The weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 percent, and is currently at 3.04 percent.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.91 percent, which is less than 5 percent for 17 consecutive days.

The Ministry said, testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and 39.78 crore tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in total.

