India's Vaccination Rate in Comparison With Other Countries

All the Indian states were to start their vaccine drive for those in the 18-45 years age group from May 1. But due to the shortage in the country, it was not possible and got delayed. States where the situation is worst, are now searching for vaccine doses owing to the risk of the third wave.

The vaccine drive in India started at a very slow pace. When the doses were being produced, the centre could’ve placed a bulk order but they didn’t. Instead, only 11 million doses were ordered from Serum Institute of India (SII) and 5.5 from Bharat Biotech. The immunization drive started on January 16 which focused on frontline workers, but after that, we didn’t have many doses left for other citizens.

Compared to India, other countries were bulk ordering and was making sure that the production was fast enough. India gave emergency use approval to two vaccines in the country, Covaxin and Covishield in January, but now it is facing a shortage and is importing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

India started their COVID19 vaccine drive in January. In the past few months, the country has been exporting doses to other countries as well. India had enough for inoculation of its citizens as well as for helping other countries. But recently it was reported that the country is now facing a shortage.

When the inoculation drive started it was focused on frontline workers and now when it is necessary to vaccinate other citizens, it is becoming a little difficult due to the shortage.

If we see a study the ratio in India is pretty less. As of May 22, India gave only 13.83 vaccine doses out of 100 people. If you see the following table, you will notice that other countries like Israel and the USA administered more.