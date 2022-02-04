India's Stand at COP-26

The Government of India has articulated and put across the concerns of developing countries at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Further, India presented the following five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India’s climate action:

Reach 500GWNon-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

Reduction of total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030.

Reduction of the carbon intensity of the economy by 45 per cent by 2030, over 2005 levels.

Achieving the target of net zero emissions by 2070.

In this context, it was highlighted that the transfer of climate finance and low-cost climate technologies have become more important for implementation of climate actions by the developing countries. The ambitions on climate finance by developed countries cannot remain the same as they were at the time of Paris Agreement in 2015. It was emphasized that just as the UNFCCC tracks the progress made in climate mitigation, it should also track climate finance. Further, it was conveyed to the developed countries that India understands the suffering of all other developing countries, shares them, and hence raises the voice of developing countries.

The mantra of LIFE- Lifestyle for Environment to combat climate change was also shared in COP 26. It was statedthat Lifestyle for Environment has to be taken forward as a campaign to make it a mass movement of Environment Conscious Lifestyles. The message conveyed by India was that the world needs mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption.

As a part of its overall approach, India emphasized the foundational principles of equity, and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. It also highlighted that all countries should have equitable access to the global carbon budget, a finite global resource, for keeping temperature increase within the limits set by the Paris Agreement and all countries must stay within their fair share of this global carbon budget, while using it responsibly. India also called on the developed countries for climate justice, and for undertaking rapid reductions in emissions during the current decade so as to reach net zero much earlier than their announced dates, as they have used more than their fair share of the depleting global carbon budget.

India’s interests have been articulated in decisions adopted at COP 26. The announcement to intensify India’s climate action has the potential to bring investment and new technologies to support country’s transition to a clean and climate resilient economy. Many nations in the World have applauded the five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India’s climate action.