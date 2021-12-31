India's Sharp Reaction to China Renaming 15 Places in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: India in a sharp reaction rejected China renaming 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Mandarin on Thursday. In response to China’s act the Government asserted that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

India's reaction came in response to China's Ministry of Civil Affairs announcing Chinese names for 15 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as South Tibet. “This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China had also sought to assign such names in April 2017," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," Bagchi said.

This is the second batch of standardised Chinese names of places in Arunachal Pradesh released by China. The first batch of the standardised names of six places was released in 2017.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet which is firmly rejected by the External Affairs Ministry which has asserted that the state is an "inseparable part of India". The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

