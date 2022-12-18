In a matter of pride for India, Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, after she beat contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs. Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs. India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday. Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Aditi Govitrikar was the first to bring the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, and also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.Govitrikar wrote: “Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years.”

India also won the Most Exotic National Costume Award at the Mrs World Pageant held in the United States.Sargam Koushal wore a costume designed by Eeggie Jasmin an Indonesian artist.

Who is Sargam Koushal

As per reports and her Instagram profile Sargam Koushal is an Indian teacher and model from Jammu. She dated Adi Koushal till 2017, before getting married in 2018. Adi is an Indian Navy Officer.Sargam decided to participate in beauty pageants much later. In June this year, she participated in the Mrs India 2022 beauty pageants and won the title. She currently lives in Mumbai.

