India's Petrol And Diesel Prices Stable for 18th Day In A Row

New Delhi: For the 18th day in a row, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged. As a result, the rates have remained steady. Petrol and diesel prices in various states across the country on Monday (May 3rd) were as follows, according to official data.

Petrol and diesel prices across the country in Major Cities

In the national capital Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs. 90.40, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 80.73. Meanwhile, the price of a litre of petrol in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has increased by Rs. 96.83 per litre. A litre of diesel was at Rs. 87.81. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.62. and diesel was Rs. 83.61. The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs. 92.51, while the price of diesel is Rs. 85.83. The cost of a litre of petrol in Bangalore is Rs. 93.43 and diesel was at Rs. 85.60. The price of a litre of petrol in Lucknow was Rs. 88.72 and diesel was at Rs. 81.13.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Telangana

A litre of petrol costs Rs. 93.99 in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad. At the same time, a litre of diesel was priced at Rs. 88.05.

The price of a litre of petrol in Karimnagar is Rs. 94.12 per litre. A litre of diesel was at Rs. 88.15.

Petrol costs Rs. 94.69 in Khammam, while diesel costs Rs. 88.68.

A litre of petrol costs Rs. 94.08 in Medak, while a diesel cost was at Rs. 88.13.

In Rangareddy district, petrol costs were at Rs. 94.13, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 88.18.

The price of a litre of petrol in Warangal is Rs. 93.57 and diesel at Rs. 87.65.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Andhra Pradesh

A litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.52 in Vijayawada. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 90.04 and is available. Petrol costs Rs. 96.01 in Visakhapatnam, while diesel costs Rs. 89.52. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 95.69 in Vizianagaram, while a litre of diesel costs Rs. 89.22. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.21 in Krishna district, whereas a litre of diesel costs Rs. 89.76. A litre of petrol costs Rs. 96.52 in Guntur district, while diesel costs Rs. 90.04.