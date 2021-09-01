India's New Record in COVID Vaccination Drive

In a significant achievement, a record high of more than 1.04 crore (1,04,42,184) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, just five days after India witnessed the first day of administration of 1 Cr vaccine doses. India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has also consequently crossed 65 Crore (65,12,14,767) landmark milestone today.

This is as per the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Union Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than 1 Cr doses for the second day within a span of five days.

He also applauded the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat of more than 50 Cr Cumulative administrations of the 1st dose of the vaccine.

देश ने स्थापित किया नया कीर्तिमान!



PM @NarendraModi जी के #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine अभियान ने 1.09 करोड़ से अधिक डोज के अपने पिछले कीर्तिमान को तोड़ते हुए आज नया कीर्तिमान बनाया। देश में आज इससे अधिक टीके अब तक लग गए हैं और यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।

सभी देशवासियों को बधाई!





Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji.



50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose.



I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.