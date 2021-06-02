India's Frontline Workers Bear The Brunt of Increasing COVID Cases

It is not just about the cases when we talk about the pandemic. It is also about the individuals and families that suffered in this time. There is not a single household in India, that did not get affected by Covid19, be it by family members testing positive or being hit financially or the doctors that work relentlessly.

Since the beginning of April, India has been reporting a high number of cases. The daily cases kept crossing the 2-3 lakh mark. Fortunately, that number is coming down slowly but that doesn’t bring any relief for the hospital staff or the frontline workers.

These doctors, staff and all the frontline Covid19 warriors have been working day and night. They can never catch a break as the hospitals are filled with patients. They work on low pay, with less staff and with a shortage of beds and medical supplies. Now there isn’t even enough protective gear for them. In these trying times, the doctors now fear for their lives.

Also Read: India Records Lowest COVID Cases

It is no surprise that they are scared for their lives now. The virus was spreading like wildfire in the country, the second wave left everyone in a panic, including the doctors. Being in constant contact with these patients, there is no saying they are 100% safe. Even when they wear protective gear all the time, the risk remains.

Although the daily number of cases have come down, the mortality rate remains high. More than 3,000 fatalities are being reported even now. The total death toll is now 3,35,102. There are so many patients at every hospital as of now that even with a low number of daily cases, the treatment at the hospitals has to go on.

One of the doctors from the Hyderabad hospital shared that they are working overtime. They are tired and scared. Anything can happen, they fear for their lives. Around 1,200 doctors have died since the start of the pandemic, under which the highest number was seen in April and May, this year. The doctor said that if they fall ill or if something happens to them, who will save the patients.