India's First Tribal President Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath Today, Deets Inside

Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday at the Central Hall of the Parliament in New Delhi followed by a 21-gun salute. She is India’s youngest President and the first Tribal President of the country. She got 2824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803 votes. President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid tributes at Rajghat in Delhi ahead of her swearing-in ceremony.

At 10:03 am, President-elect Murmu will arrive at the Parliament along with the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu and Kovind will be received by the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Council of Ministers, Governors of states, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs. The ceremony will start at 10:15 am when CJI Ramana will be administering the oath of office to the President. The ceremony will be concluded after the new President delivers her first address at 10:23 am. Droupadi Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a ceremonial procession by 10:57 am.

If it rains on July 25, the Ceremonial function planned in the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not be conducted. Whereas, if it doesn't rain, then it will be conducted in the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 09:42 am.