India's COVID Situation Is Alarming: WHO Chief

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that India's Covid-19 situation remains extremely alarming, with a troubling number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continuing to be recorded in many states. He warned that the pandemic's second wave will be "much more deadly" than the first wave.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak in India, thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks, and other medical supplies have been shipped.

"India continues to be a major source of concern, with a worrying number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in many states. " The emergency-like condition was not limited to India, said Ghebreyesus

"Some states in the Americas still have large numbers of cases, and America as a region accounted for 40% of all Covid-19 deaths last week," he said. Adding to that, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Egypt are just a few of the countries struggling with increases in cases and hospitalizations.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 10 million mark on December 19 and in under six months it has doubled, surpassing the grim milestone of 20 million cases on May 4.