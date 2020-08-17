NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally increased to 26,47,663 on Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections, while the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A total of 19,19,842 have been recovered pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent. The death toll due to coronavirus infection rose to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's coronavirus case fatality rate has continued to see a downward trend. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 percent. In India, there are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus.

More than 4.3 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported during the week (August 10-16), at a rate of 5.9% but it is significantly lower than 10.9% growth in the last week (August3-9).

According to ICMR data, the total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the three crore mark in India.

In Telangana a total of 894 new cases, 2,006 recoveries and 10 deaths reported on August 16, taking the total number of cases to 92,255 in the state.

In Rajasthan, 693 people have tested positive for coronavirus taking tally in the state rises to 61,989.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Egra Samaresh Das, who tested positive for COVID-19 died at a hospital in Salt Lake in the early hours of Monday.