NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally rose above the eight lakh mark with 7,484 cases added in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases have increased to 8,01,286. In just three days, one lakh cases have been added to the total. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states and it has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 2,30,599, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,30,261 and Delhi with 1,07,051.

Earlier this week, India surpassed Russia and has become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, after the US and Brazil. According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 12.2 million people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus across the globe and more than 5.3 lakh​ have died due to COVID-19 infection.

The Union Health Ministry said that " India's fatality rate for coronavirus patients has decreased to 2.72 percent. The fatality rate of thirty states and Union Territories is lower than the national average. The national recovery rate is now 62.42 percent with eighteen states/UTs reporting a recovery rate higher than the national average."

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan spoke to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr. C Vijayabaskar on Friday. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet. "Deployed 350 mobile fever clinics on wheels & screening 35-40,000 persons daily in Chennai. Advised increased testing & other containment strategies. Rural areas with sudden spurt remains a point of concern."

The state governments are taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Several districts across India are re-imposing lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. The Maharashtra government announced on Friday that a complete lockdown will be enforced in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23. The government said that only milk shops, pharmacies, doctors' clinics, and emergency services will be allowed during this lockdown period.

According to the reports, out of 1,803 cases, as many as 1,032 were reported from the areas located in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Pimpri-Chinchwad, the industrial town, has more than 6,980 coronavirus cases.

After Mumbai, Pune is the second worst-hit district in Maharashtra. Chennai which is one of the worst-hit cities accounts for 58.2% of coronavirus cases in the state. But now, Chennai has seen a dip in the number of coronavirus cases but Madhurai has reported more COVID-19 cases in the last 16 days.

The states Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana have more COVID-19 caseload and 80 percent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts.