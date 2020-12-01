India's Border Security Force Celebrating 56th Raising Day Today

The Border Security Force is celebrating its 56th Raising Day today, as the force was raised on December 1, 1965. The Border Security Force (BSF) is India's Primary border guarding organisation guarding our borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is one of the three Border Guarding Forces (BGF) of India and was constituted in the wake of the 1965 War on 1 December 1965.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed wishes on his Twitter to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of its Raising Day.

"Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!" tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted his wishes by saluting all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and said India is proud of its victorious Border Security Force.