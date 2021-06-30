India's Agni Prime: All You Want To Know

Agni P, a new generation advanced missile was tested today by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). They completed the flight test. Agni P or Agni Prime is the advanced version of the Agni-1 missile.

The flight test was done from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, at around 10.55 am on June 28. The Ministry also released a statement in which they said, “Various telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with the high level of accuracy.”

"Agni P is a new generation advanced variant of Agni class of missiles. It is a canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km," the statement added.

The DRDO officials while talking about the missile said that, Agni P can hit targets up to a range of 2000 kms. Not just that, it is also light and short when compared to other missiles in this class. The design is made incorporating new techniques and technology. It was a textbook launch and the missile is made with composite material.

During the trial, they monitored everything. Also, radar stations along the eastern coast helped track the missile. The test mission was a success as the missile fulfilled all the requirements and completed the objectives, accurately.