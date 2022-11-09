India's 50th CJI Justice DY Chandrachud Profile

NEW DELHI: Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant (DY) Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of the CJI to Justice Chandrachud at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud will have a tenure of two years as CJI and demit office on November 10, 2024. He succeeds Justice UU Lalit, who demitted office on November 8, after a brief tenure of 74 days.

Profile

Born on November 11, 1959, Chandrachud was the chief justice of the Allahabad high court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud pursued BA with Honours in Economics from St Stephen's College, New Delhi, and did his LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He obtained LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

Justice Chandrachud practiced as an advocate in the Supreme Court and the High Courts of Gujarat, Calcutta, Allahabad, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi before becoming a judge of the Bombay High Court.

He was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1998.

DY Chandrachud served as the Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 to 2000.

He served as a judge of the Bombay high court from March 29, 2000.

Justice Chandrachud has been part of several Constitution benches and landmark verdicts of the top court including on matters relating to the

-Ayodhya land dispute

-Right to privacy and adultery

-Decriminalizing same-sex relations after it partially struck down Section 377 of the IPC validity of the Aadhaar scheme

-Sabarimala issue

-Expanding the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.

Family

Son of 16th CJI Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud who is the longest-standing CJI , DY Chandrachud was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.His mother Prabha is a classical musician. He is married to Kalpana Das and has two sons Chintan and Abhinav Chandrachud both are advocates.

Also Watch: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan

LIVE: Swearing-in-Ceremony of the Chief Justice of India Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/sTd1dC8fkm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 9, 2022

Also Read: Disposed of 10K Cases, Eased Streamline Listing to Certain Extent: CJI Lalit During Farewell