Indians Going Abroad Must Link Passport With CoWin App For Vaccine Certification

Those planning to go abroad for education, jobs, or as part of the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic will have to link their CoWin vaccination certificates to their passport, stated the centre on Monday.

As part of a new set of rules for vaccination, the travellers can take a second dose of vaccine for Covishield after 28 days a change again from the earlier recommended gap of 84 days. The government said that the provision will be made available to those who need to undertake international travel for specified purposes until August 31.

The second dose of vaccine can be obtained by presenting one's passport, which is one of the acceptable ID documents for inoculation so that the passport number can be printed on the vaccination certificate, said the government.

“If the passport was not used at the time of administration of the first dose, the details of the photo ID Card used for vaccination will be printed in the vaccination certificate; in this case mention of the passport in the vaccination certificate is not to be insisted upon. Wherever necessary, the competent authority may issue another certificate linking the vaccination certificate with the passport number of the beneficiary,” the guidelines said.

In addition, the government stated that Covishield, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, is one of the WHO-approved vaccines. The statement added, “Mention of vaccine type as ‘Covishield’ is sufficient, and no other qualifying entries are required in the vaccination certificate. The CoWIN system will soon provide the facility for the administration of the second dose in such exceptional cases.” States/UT governments shall designate a competent authority in each district for according permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield.

The Centre announced new vaccine rules on Monday, under which it would offer vaccinations to people over the age of 18 for free and would reclaim vaccination control from states. From June 21, the new rules will come into effect.

