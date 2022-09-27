Indians Can Apply From Police Clearance Certificate from POPSKs

The demand for PCCs is high and it shows that more Indians are going abroad for their jobs. Now, to make it easy for those who want to apply for Police Clearance Certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs through a press release said that one can apply for Police Clearance Certificate at all the online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the country from Wednesday. With this new development, Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, going for education purposes, etc., will be benefitted.

“This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointment slots, and at an earlier date,” the MEA’s notification said. The notification stated that the move would address the "unanticipated surge in demand" for PCCs.

The main aim behind the government taking this decision is to aid Indian citizens seeking jobs abroad and also for other PCC requirements such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.. According to the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of the MEA, PCCs are issued to Indian Passport holders in case they have applied for Residential Status, Employment or Long-term visa or for immigration.

