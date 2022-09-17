Indian Youth Congress Observes PM Modi’s Birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’

New Delhi: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday. However, the grand old party claimed that in view of the ‘worrying’ job situation in the country, the youth are marking PM’s birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

While Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet, “Our ideological and political battles against him continue. His personal vendetta against us intensifies. Even so, here is wishing and greeting our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.”

8 चीते तो आ गए, अब ये बताइए,

8 सालों में 16 करोड़ रोज़गार क्यों नहीं आए? युवाओं की है ललकार, ले कर रहेंगे रोज़गार।#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगार_दिवस pic.twitter.com/QEFUF90lkm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised ‘Berozgari Mela (unemployment fairs)’ across the country to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The IYC members were gathered at the IYC office here wearing black shirts and raised slogans with placards.

The IYC national president Srinivas BV said since the BJP government came to power, it brought the “gift of unemployment” for the youth of the country.

