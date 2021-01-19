Indian Woman In UAE Dies After Husband Accidently Crashes Car Into Her

An Indian woman hailing from Kerala succumbed to a mishap in Dubai when she was helping her husband to park his car. She was about 45 years.

Liji was living with her husband and daughter in the United Arab Emirates at Umm-al-quwain. Her elder son is pursuing his engineering in India. The couple had been to a hospital for a health check-up. Liji was giving directions to her husband to help him park the vehicle. She is said to have been standing in front of the car. Accidentally, the car moved forward pushing Liji onto the wall. Liji got struck between the car and the wall and died.

The Indian community at Ajman is shocked by this incident. Ajman police are investigating the case. Indian organisation is supporting the family to send her body back to India.