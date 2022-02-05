Indian Woman From Kerala Lucky Winner of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Weekly Draw Lottery

An Indian expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won a prize of Rs 44,73,52,598 (Dh 250,000) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw lottery that has been conducted on Thursday, February 3. Leena Jelal, the winner of the draw, received a huge reward after her ticket number 144387 was drawn in the 'Terrific 22 million series 236.'

Jelal is a HR professional from Trichur in Kerala who works in Abu Dhabi. She purchased ticket along with her nine friends and now all of them would take the prize money. "I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I am happy and grateful," she told the Khaleej Times.

The other four winners are also Indians. Suraif Suru got the second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,36,291), while Siljohn Yohannan got the third prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,01,70,460), Ansar Zacharia Mansil got the fourth prize of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,84,501), and Divya Abraham got the fifth prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,33,800).

The other winner, a Bangladeshi expat Nasir Uddin, won a Range Rover Evoque with ticket number 013887. On March 3, Big Ticket also announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the biggest prize, Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) as the second prize, and five additional prizes.