Indian Virologist Quits Panel After Questioning Govt

Indian Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel quit as the Chairman of Government constituted COVID Panel on Monday, weeks after criticising the Narendra Modi-led government's way of handling the pandemic.

Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel resigned from the forum of scientific advisers set up by the government known as INSACOG, to detect variants of the coronavirus. He, however, declined to give a reason for his resignation.

It was reported that INSACOG, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, earlier this month warned government officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country. The B.1.617 variant is one of the reasons why India is currently battling the second wave of the Corona pandemic.

NSACOG was set up by the Centre less than five months ago, mainly to detect genomic variants of the SARS CoV 2, after concerns that the B117 variant, first detected in the UK and found to be more transmissible, may have arrived in the country.