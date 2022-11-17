New Delhi: Giving relief to Indian nationals, the Saudi Arabia government has announced that it is no longer mandatory to produce a police clearance certificate (PCC) to apply for a Saudi visa.

The announcement came through a tweet by the Saudi Embassy in Delhi. It said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has exempted the Indian nationals from submitting a police clearance certificate and the decision was taken in view of the strong relations and partnership between Saudi Arabia and India.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," Saudi Embassy in Delhi wrote in a tweet.

It may be noted here that Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, popularly known as MBS, was scheduled to visit India in November. However, the visit was cancelled. MBS was on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali.

The Saudi government had introduced the police clearance certificate (PCC) system to show the country’s image as a crime-free country.

