Indian Student Harjot Singh Shot At In Kyiv, Escorted To IAF's Special Aircraft

Indian student, Harjot Singh who was shot at while trying to escape Kyiv in a taxi on February 27, was escorted to IAF's special aircraft that will bring him and other Indians back to India from Poland. Harjot Singh sustained multiple bullet injuries. He has lost his passport as well.

Harjot said that they were in a cab to Lviv and they were stopped at a barricade and there was a rain of bullets. He thought that he was dead but still alive by the grace of God. The ministry of external affairs on Friday said that the government would bear all his medical expenses.

Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh shared a video saying, "One of the passengers on the IAF C-17 today will be Harjot Singh. Let me assure the country that he is in good hands. The worst is behind him. I look forward to seeing him reunited with his family. Hope he recuperates well and fast." Here is the video.

The government of India is keeping all its efforts to bring back the Indian nationals from Ukraine. According to the government reports, so far 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine reached India through eastern European countries since February 22. On Monday more than 1500 are expected to reach India on eight special flights Budapest (5), Suceava (2), Bucharest (1).

