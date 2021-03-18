Indian States That Have Shut Down Schools Over COVID Scare

The cases of COVID19 are on a rise and with that many states are scared for the safety of their citizens, especially the students. It is exactly a year since the lockdown was announced in the country, but the situation is such as of now, that some states are going back to at least partial lockdown.

States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Punjab are facing worse conditions and the cases are on a rise in these states due to which the government there has decided on a partial lockdown and a night curfew. These rules have to be followed strictly. Many states in India started offline classes for the students. But owing to the current condition, they had to shut down the schools again.

Even the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday that the state is planning to shut down the schools. Telangana reported at least 140 cases in two schools, so the decision on shutting down these institutions had to be taken. The announcement regarding the decision will be done in a couple of days.

Maharashtra state has confirmed the second wave and to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the government has imposed many rules. There is partial lockdown along with a night curfew. All the colleges and schools have also been shut down and until further notice, the institutions will remain closed.

The Punjab government has also decided to impose a few rules and regulations. Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab also announced night curfew in many areas. On March 15, Punjab School Education Board confirmed that all the final exams for class 10th and 12th students will be conducted later. Initially, the exams for Class 12 were supposed to begin on March 22, but now the date will be April 10. Similarly, the class 10 exams have been postponed to May 4 instead of April 9.

In Gujarat's Surat, there were at least 20 students who tested positive after which the officials shut down the school. Schools and colleges in certain areas have been shut down.