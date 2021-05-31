The Indian States With Extension and Relaxation of Lockdown

To control the spread of coronavirus, many Indian states have been under lockdown for the past couple of months. Few states announced a lockdown in early April and have extended it till now. As the number of cases seems to be on the decline at some places, the state governments think it will be best to extend the lockdown and continue with the restrictions for some more time.

The lockdown is working as the daily cases number is coming down now. India recorded less than 2 lakh cases yesterday, which is a good sign when compared to the days when the country crossed the 3 lakh mark.

After extending the lockdown multiple times, Delhi has finally announced relaxation. CM Arvind Kejriwal shared that the numbers went down in Delhi only because everyone cooperated. So after at least four extensions, the relaxation was announced. Apart from Delhi, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also announced relaxation.

Talking about an extension, states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana called for an extension. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared that the number of daily fresh cases have come down but the overall cases remain high. Mumbai is doing well as the positivity rate there has come down.

Yesterday after a lengthy cabinet meeting, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 9. The relaxation timings have also been extended by four more hours. The new timing would be from 6 am to 1 pm and people have been given one hour grace time till 2 pm.

On the other hand, the Karnataka government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 7. On Saturday BS Yediyurappa said that further curb may not be needed if the cases drop down in the state. Covid cases are already dipping and hoping the situation will be better in another 4 to 5 days.

Many states are seeing improved conditions since the lockdown happened, hence some have decided to extend it till we see a further drop and some have announced relaxation.