Indian Security Forces Gun Down 9 Terrorists in 24 Hours in JK

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of three terrorists today (December 31) and stated that their names were being verified.

"Three unnamed terrorists were killed in the Pantha Chowk encounter. Weapons and bullets were recovered, "he said. At least four security personnel were hurt in the first exchange of fire.

Earlier, a fierce encounter between the security forces and terrorists took place near Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar's Gomander district.

"#Encounter has started at Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " Kashmir police tweeted.

According to a police officer monitoring the operation, a police team had gone to pick up a suspect in the area, but as the team neared the entrance of the house, it came under fire from terrorists hiding inside. They retaliated and four security personnel were injured in the initial exchange of fire, three of whom are Jammu and Kashmir police officers and one is a CRPF soldier.

They were rushed to the hospital and are still being treated. Some have suffered major injuries.

This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the past 24 hours. Two districts' security forces claimed to have killed six Jaish militants, two of whom were Pakistanis and recovered a large number of weapons and ammunition in two separate encounters in south Kashmir.

This is the 87th encounter of the year 2021, and security forces have killed 171 terrorists so far.