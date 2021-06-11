Indian Railways: You Don't Need Covid Test To Travel By Train

New Delhi: If you plan to travel by train in the near future, the mandatory negative COVID-19 RT-PCR results may not be required.

The Indian Railway is considering allowing train passengers with a COVID-19 immunization certificate instead of a COVID-19 report, according to reports. The Aarogya Setu app may also be used to show a person's certificate.

People will be encouraged to get vaccinated as a result of the move. According to sources, various states have proposed this to the Ministry of Railways, and the development will most likely be approved by June 15.

Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri had previously stated that a joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, is in discussion to make a final decision on allowing those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel by air without an RT-PCR test.

He further emphasized that the MoCA would not make this choice alone; nodal agencies, including health professionals working with the government, would also contribute to a conclusion that is in the best interests of passengers.

Domestic travellers are already required to show negative RT-PCR results prior to travelling to certain states where active COVID-19 infections are still prevalent.

"Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state," Puri said.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that India had 92,596 new COVID-19 cases and 2,219 fatalities in the previous 24 hours (June 9).

Because of this, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 2,90,89,069, of which 3,53,528 have died from the virus and 12,31,415 are still active.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the country has risen to 23,90,58,360.