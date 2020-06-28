NEW DELHI: Indian railways has cleared the backlog of 200 projects, which were pending from long ago during the national wide lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. As most of the trains were cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdown the Indian Railways effectively utilised the lockdown period and has completed the backlog of 200 projects which are very crucial for railways in key sections.

As per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidelines during the first phase of lockdown, railways had suspended passenger train services on March 25.

Railways had effectively utilised this opportunity to complete the maintenance works which were pending, this includes the repair and re-girdering of old bridges, yard remodelling, renewal of scissor crossovers along with doubling and electrification of rails.



Railway Ministry said that these 200 projects were pending for several years and often created problems, railways were unable to complete the projects as they require long stoppage of traffic which is not possible during normal days.

Ministry said "railways had effectively utilised this lockdown time, for completing such long-delayed projects as this lockdown is a once in a lifetime opportunity, to complete the projects without affecting the train services in normal days"

According to reports, the works taken up by railways include the building of 48 limited height road under the bridge which is used to replace level crossing gates, rebuilding of 82 bridge, construction and strengthening works related to 16-foot overbridges, launching of seven road overbridges.

Railways have also undertaken the dismantling works related to 14 old foot overbridges (FOBs), commissioning of doubling of one project and 26 other projects and remodelling of five yard.



Yard modification work in Jolarpetti in the Chennai Division was completed on May 21.

This modification work helped to ease out the curve and to enhance the speed up to 60 kmph and also helped for simultaneous reception and dispatch, said Ministry

Ministry said that railways also dismantled the old unsafe 135-meter abandoned FOB over 19 tracks and seven-passenger platforms at Ludhiana, which was due since 2014.

He said that the Kopar Road ROB unsafe deck near Dombivali in the Mumbai division was also dismantled on April 30.

The work-related to re-girdering of the bridge on Tunga river in the Mysuru division was completed on May 3.

