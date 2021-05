Indian Railways Cancels Many Trains, Here Is The Full List

On Monday, Indian Railways North Western Railway Zone announced that another 10 special trains have been suspended due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Due to the low passenger load, 10 special services have been cancelled. Not only some of the trains have been cancelled but also the number of trips of four trains was reduced. These trains services will be canclled from 19th May 2021 until next orders.

Here is the list of trains that have been cancelled

Trains cancelled for 18 May 2021

Train Number 09116 Bhuj – Dadar

Train Number 09456 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus

Train Number 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central

Train Number 01463 Somnath – Jabalpur

Train Number 04312 Bhuj – Bareily

Train Number 09204 Porbandar – Secunderabad

Train Number 02941 Bhavnagar – Asansol

Train Number 06505 Gandhidham – Ksr Bengaluru

Train Number 04677 Hapa – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Train Number 09572 Bhavnagar – Surendranagar

Train Number 09513 Rajkot – Veraval

Train Number 09503 Surendranagar – Bhavnagar

Train Number 09514 Veraval – Rajkot

Trains cancelled for 19 May 2021

Train Number 08402 Okha – Puri

Train Number 01191 Bhuj – Pune

Train Number 09203 Secunderabad – Porbandar

Train Number 04679 Jamnagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Train Number 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central

Trains cancelled for 20 May 2021

Train Number 02942 Asansol – Bhavnagar

Trains cancelled for 21 May 2021

Train Number 09565 Okha – Dehradun