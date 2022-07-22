Indian President Droupadi Murmu Unknown Facts
Jul 22, 2022, 10:45 IST
Droupadi Murmu is the second female and first tribal woman to become the President of India. She is the 15th President of India. She is going to take oath on July 25.
Here are some unknown and interesting facts about Droupadi Murmu.
- She was born in a Santali tribal family in Uparbeda village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Her father and grandfather were the sarpanches under the Panchayat Raj.
- She is an alumnus of Ramadevi Women's University.
- After she completed her education, she started her career as a teacher.
- She also worked as an assistant professor at the famous Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research Institute in Rairangpur.
- Later, she got into the Irrigation Department of the Government of Odisha.
- She joined BJP in the year 1997.
- Draupadi Murmu received the prestigious Nilkantha Award for the best MLA from the Odisha Legislative Assembly in the year 2007.
- She became the Governor of Jharkhand and she was the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.
- Droupadi was the first female tribal leader from the state of Odisha to be appointed as a Governor of an Indian state.
- She got married to a banker, Shyam Charan Murmu. The couple was blessed with three children. One of her sons died in a mysterious condition in 2010. Later, her second son passed away in 2013 in a car accident.
- Droupadi's husband Shyam Charan Murmu, died due to cardiac arrest in 2014.
- Droupadi Murmu loves to have sweets.
