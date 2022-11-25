Indian-origin Suspect in Australian Woman’s Murder in Queensland Nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The prime suspect in the murder of Australian woman Toyah Cordingley has been arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday, officials said. The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police nabbed the accused Rajwinder Singh near GT Karnal Road at 6 am on Friday.

The Delhi police apprehended the prime accused at large after getting inputs from CBI which is the nodal agency of the Interpol in India, and their Australian counterparts. The accused will be produced before a court for further proceedings, the police official said.

The Australian police had announced a one-million Australian Dollars reward for anyone providing information about the absconding accused in the Toyah Cordingley’s murder case. Following a Red Corner Notice against the Australian citizen of Indian-origin Rajwinder Singh, Patiala House Court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) on November 21 under the extradition act.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, had fled Australia two days after killing Toyah Cordingley. She was reported missing on October 21, 2018 and her body was found the following morning at the Wangetti beach. Rajwinder is originally from Buttar Kalan in Punjab and was working as a nurse in Innisfail.

According to CCTV footage analysis, Rajwinder Singh left Australia on October 23, 2018. It is believed the suspect flew out of Cairns Airport to Sydney and then took a flight to India.

(With inputs from agencies)

