Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: Check Eligibility, Vacancies

Indian Navy SSC Electrical Recruitment: For recruitment to posts in the Indian Navy, several notifications have been published. In this respect, the Short Service Commission has issued a notice to fill the vacancies in the Navy. This notice will replace 40 posts. Every year, the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) fills these positions. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the examination was not conducted.

The Service Selection Board (SSB) marks will be used to fill these positions. The Electrical Branch has a total of 40 job openings. The application period for these positions has started. The deadline to apply is July 30. This notification's full information may be read at this link.

For these positions, both female and male applicants can apply. The Electronic Branch program will begin in January 2022. The training will be held in Ezhimala, Kerala, at the Indian Naval Academy.

Total vacancies- 40

Qualifications: Electrical, Electronics, Telecommunication, Electronics and Communication, Power Engineering, Power Electronics, Electronics and Instrumentation, Applied Electronics and Instrumentation, Instrumentation and Control, Instrumentation, Electronics and Electronics

Age: Those born between January 2, 1997, and July 1, 2002, are required to apply for these posts.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on the SSB interview, medical exam, and merit list.

Place of interview: Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal

Application start: July 16, 2021

Application deadline: July 30, 2021

SSB Interviews: This Will take place on September 21, 2021.

Course start: January 2022

Website: Link