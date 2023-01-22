Indian Navy’s Winged Stallions to Flypast First and Last Time at R-Day Parade

New Delhi: This year when India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the parade at Kartavya Path on 26th January will showcase the country's maritime strength. The tableaux from different state governments will showcase Nari Shakti, self-reliance and Make in India initiative.

On Republic Day, IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy, will be the cynosure of all eyes. The IL-38 will take part in the flypast during R-Day celebrations for the first and perhaps the last time. In addition to this, 50 aircraft including nine Rafale jets will also fly past during the celebrations.

What is an IL-38?

It is the oldest maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy. The all-weather aircraft was decommissioned by the Navy on January 17, 2022. The aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and has been a formidable asset for 44 years.

IL-38 or Ilyushin 38 Sea Dragon aircraft was part of Indian Naval Air Squadron 315 based at Goa. It was nicknamed the Winged Stallions. The aircraft is capable of targeting anti-ship missiles. It has a combat-compatibility encompassing both surface and subsurface weapons.

Once the backbone of Maritime Reconnaissance, the IL 38 SD (Sea Dragon) ac would be phased out of #IndianNavy in 2023. The 'Winged Stallions' kept our waters safe since 1977 & are getting a Salute worth its weight in Gold on #RepublicDay as they flypast Kartavya path @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/QPKMEy1djQ — Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) January 20, 2023

