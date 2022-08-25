NEW DELHI: The official YouTube handle of the Indian National Congress which was deleted for two days since Tuesday night, has finally been restored on Thursday morning. However, there was no mention of what the reason was for the channel being deleted or if it was sabotage.

The party's Twitter handle informed about the same stating,” We are back! For more detailed videos and in-depth content tune into our YouTube channel - Indian National Congress," it read.

The INC's channel has about 2 million plus subscribers and is only into posting press conferences of its senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and main leaders, mostly.

“Hi, our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” Congress tweeted on Tuesday. We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” the post added.

Meanwhile the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the schedule of the election for the next Congress president, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday. Venugopal said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.

