Indian Military Power No.4 in The World: Military Direct Ranking

Military Direct, a website that calculates Military forces of the world shared their ranking on Sunday. According to the ranking, India is in the fourth position in military power in the world. Along with other superpowers of the world, India was also in the Top 5.

It was China that ranked at Number one position and had the strongest military power in the world. Following China was the USA in the second position. It was a surprise as the USA has an enormous military budget. Russia came in at third and India in the fourth position.

“The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61 and then France with 58. The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43,” read the study report.

The USA has the biggest military budget but it was China that came in at first position. The USA budget is around USD 732 billion per year while China’s is USD 261 billion. What comes as a surprise is a difference between their spending capacities. India ranked fourth with USD 71 billion military spending budget.

The UK was in 9th position and barely made it to Top 10 with 43 points which is a huge difference with the Number one, which is China. The strongest military in the world, China scored 82 out of a total of 100 points.

There were multiple factors taken into consideration while calculating the ‘Military Strength’ index. This study includes active and inactive military personnel, Budget of the country, different resources, salary, equipment available, air, navy capacity and other major factors.

“Based on these scores, which account for budgets, men, and things like air and navy capacity, it does hint that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict,” added the study.

But if we were to look at the different hypothetical conflicts, the victor would also be different. “China would win by sea, the USA by air and Russia by land” read the Military Direct study. “USA wins in an aerial war with 14,141 total airships vs Russia with 4,682 and China with 3,587. The Russian Federation wins in a land war with 54,866 vehicles vs the USA with 50,326 and China with 41,641”.