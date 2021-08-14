Indian Independence Day Facts, Trivia and History

75th Indian Independence Day: Independence Day is an annual commemoration of India's declaration of independence from foreign rule. It was a historic day for our country, as India was finally free after years of struggle against British rule. Indians commemorate this day every year, remembering the heroes who fought for our independence.

Indian Independence Day History

The British ruled India for several years. For over a century, the East India Company ruled India. The Company began to impose authority over India after winning the Battle of Plassey in 1757. The first revolt against foreign rule in India happened in 1957 when virtually the whole country united against the British.

India was defeated, but the British monarchy seized power and ruled until India gained freedom. After a long struggle for freedom and Britain's weakness as a result of two world wars, India was finally granted independence.

Since it was one of the world's most nonviolent movements, India's freedom struggle has inspired the rest of the globe. The leaders who rose to lead the freedom struggle are respected not only in India but across the world.

Indian Independence Day Dates

At midnight on August 15, 1947, India declared independence. Jawaharlal Nehru, our first Prime Minister, delivered a speech that began with the words, "At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awaken to life and freedom."

Unfortunately, India was divided into two countries after independence: India and Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand, celebrates its Independence Day on the 14th of August rather than the 15th.

Indian Independence Day Facts and Trivia:

India has been independent for 73 years.

India is named after the river Indus.

India has had 13 full-time Presidents.

India has had only one female president.

India’s space program is among the top five space programs in the world.

India has had 14 prime ministers.

India has only had one female prime minister.

India’s national animal is the tiger.

India is the 7th largest country in the world.

India is the largest democracy in the world.

India’s national flower is the Indian Lotus.

India is the second most populated country, after China.

Indian Independence Day Significance and Celebration

Every year, we commemorate Independence Day by reflecting on what it took for our country to achieve independence and how far it has progressed since then. The national anthem is sung, and exercises and flag-raising ceremonies are held around the country. People make an effort to dress in national or regional attire to honour their country and culture. Kite flying is also a tradition on Independence Day, with people of all ages fly kites to symbolise the independence we gained on that day.

The prime minister will take part in a flag-raising ceremony and a parade with members of the armed forces and police at the Red Fort in Old Delhi. The prime minister then gives an address to the country, highlighting the government's achievements during the previous year and outlining some of the country's future goals.