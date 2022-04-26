Indian Govt Blocks 16 YouTube Channels For Spreading Misinformation to Create Fear

Hyderabad: The central government has blocked 16 YouTube channels for propagating misleading information concerning national security, international relations, and public order, according to the administration.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting published a statement confirming this. There are ten Indian and six Pakistani YouTube channels on the platform.

According to the central government, "These YouTube channels are spreading false and unconfirmed information to create panic among the people and disturb the public order. These blocked YouTube channels have over 68 crore subscribers."

For the same reason, the central government shut down 22 YouTube channels earlier this month. Four of these are Pakistani channels, while the other 18 are Indian.