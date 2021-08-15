Indian Domestic Flyers Up 61pc in July

Due to COVID 19 second wave, India witnessed 50.1 lakh individuals' opting for air travel within the country in July, up 61 percent from 31.1 lakh the month before. In January, February, and March of 2021, aviation experienced a smart recovery, with over 77 lakh domestic passengers in each of those months.

The numbers decreased to 57.2 lakh in April with the ebb coming in deadly May at 21.1 lakh. Since then, as the situation has improved, the numbers have begun to rise. Last month, it reached the 50-lakh mark after rising to 31.1 lakh in June.

According to DGCA data, IndiGo dominated domestic skies with 58.6 percent marketshare in July 2021. Only Air India had a domestic marketshare in the double digits, with 13.4%. All other airlines were in the single digits, with major players Spice (9.1%), Vistara (8.1%), and GoAir (5.1%). (6.8 percent ).

AirAsia India (AAIPL) has decreased to a market share of barely 3.3 percent. On the other hand, AirAsia India has a significant local market share. In pre-Covid February 2020, AirAsia India had a domestic market share of 7.3 percent. Through AAIPL, the Tata Group has made a bid for Air India.