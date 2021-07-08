Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 350 Navik And Yantrik Posts

NEW DELHI: Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Navik and Yantrik positions in the ICG.

From July 2, 2021, interested and qualified individuals may apply online for 350 Navik and Yantrik positions on the official website.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Vacancy details:















Post UR(GEN) EWS OBC ST SC Total Navik (General Duty) 108 26 67 19 40 260 Navik (Domestic Branch) 23 5 17 2 3 50 Yantrik (Mechanical) 8 3 6 0 3 20 Yantrik (Electrical) 6 2 4 0 1 13 Yantrik (Electronics) 6 1 0 0 0 7 Total 151 37 94 21 47 350

Here's the direct link to apply online

Age Limit - Minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years as follows:

For Navik (GD) and Yantrik: Born between 01 Feb 2000 and 31 Jan 2004 (both dates inclusive).

For Navik (DB): Born between 01 Apr 2000 and 31 March 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Note: SC/ST applicants receive a 5-year age relaxation, whereas OBC (non-creamy) candidates receive a 3-year age relaxation.

Educational qualifications

For Navik (General Duty): 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Navik (Domestic Branch): 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

For Yantrik: Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years, approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)" and 10th class passed from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE)

OR

10th & 12th class passed from an education board recognised by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) AND Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 2 or 3 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Selection Procedure

Recruits are chosen in an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stages I, II, III, and IV, as well as the number of vacancies available for the position. Clearance of Stages I, II, III, and IV, as well as good performance in training, is required for ICG recruiting. During stages I, II, III, and IV of the selection process, all candidates will be required to submit to biometric, photo identification, and document verification.

Examination Fee

Candidates must pay a charge of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) through online mode using net banking or Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI (excluding SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee). Only those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and are eligible for an examination fee waiver will be granted an admit card for the examination.

How to apply

Candidates should go to the link and fill out the registration form with their e-mail ID and mobile number. Candidates' e-mail and mobile phone numbers should be valid until June 30, 2022.

In one cycle, a candidate can only apply for one post: Navik (DB) or Navik (GD), Yantrik (Mechanical), Yantrik (Electrical), or Yantrik (Electronics). If a candidate submits numerous applications in response to this advertisement for more than one position, his or her candidature will be revoked.

Result Declaration

By logging into the candidates' accounts on the ICG website, they may see the results of each step of the selection procedure, from stage I to stage III. The results of the stage-I online test will be released within 30 days, at the most.