Indian Coast Guard Airlifts 22 Crew Members of Sinking Ship Off Porbandar

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday responded to the SOS call of a distressed vessel MT Global King and rescued all 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat, officials said.

The sea-air coordinated operation of the ICG despite adverse weather saved the lives of 22 crew members. The crew members of the sinking merchant vessel, including a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan, are safe and are being brought to Porbandar.

MT Global King was on its way from Khor Fakkan (UAE) to Karwar (Karnataka) and carrying 6000 tonnes of bitumen. The distressed merchant vessel, after failing to arrest the flooding on board, abandoned the vessel in a life raft.

“At about 0820 hrs, ICG received a distress alert regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel Global King-1. The ship was reportedly 185 km off Porbandar coast. ICG immediately responded and alerted all stakeholders,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Despite adverse weather conditions, a Dornier aircraft was launched from the ICG Air Station Porbandar at 0900 hrs to assess the situation and relay information to the vessels in the vicinity, it said.

“The Dornier on reaching the area dropped a life raft for the crew. ICGS Shoor, CG OPV already at sea, was also directed to immediately reach the area. The ICG ship braving very rough seas proceeded to the area with maximum speed. The indigenously built twin engine Advanced Light Helicopters from ICG air station Porbandar were

also launched in search and rescue configuration for any

eventuality,” the statement added.

