Indian classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj has passed away following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, US on Monday, August 17. He was 90.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades. Born in Haryana, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1990, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2000.

“Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga, also a musician, told a news agency over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more.

Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said here.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled death of the music maestro.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," PM said.

In an interview with Times of India in 2016, Pandit Jasraj spoke about his Hyderabad connection. He had recalled that he used to stay in Jambagh in Hyderabad with his family. The Indian vocalist said that his father's 'Samadhi' was in Golnaka and he had passed away five hours before a concert after which he was to be announced as the Royal Musician in the court of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad.