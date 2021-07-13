Indian Army Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Women Can Apply for Soldier GD Posts

Indian Army Soldier GD Recruitment 2021: Good news for women interested in joining the Indian Army. The Indian Army has released a recruitment notice for Soldier General Duty positions in the Women Military Police.

As per this notification, 100 positions will be filled. These positions are open to females who have completed the tenth grade. The application procedure for these positions is currently underway. The deadline for applications is July 20.

To fill these positions, recruitment drives will be organised in Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong. Candidates' e-mail addresses will be used to send details about the recruitment drive. Arrive at the event site at the time shown on your admission card. For further information, candidates should go to the link.

Total Posts - 100

Application start: June 6, 2021

Application deadline: July 21, 2021

Qualification: It is necessary to have passed the tenth grade.

Age: Candidates born between 17 years 6 months to 21 years (must have been born between 1st October 2000 and 1st April 2004) are eligible.

Selection Procedure: Physical Fitness Test, Medical Standards, Common Entrance Test

Rally venues: Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, Shillong

How to apply: