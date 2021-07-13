Indian Army Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Women Can Apply for Soldier GD Posts
Vacancies in the Indian Army
100 female military police officers will be recruited.
Girls who have completed their tenth grade are eligible to apply.
The deadline for applications is July 20.
Indian Army Soldier GD Recruitment 2021: Good news for women interested in joining the Indian Army. The Indian Army has released a recruitment notice for Soldier General Duty positions in the Women Military Police.
As per this notification, 100 positions will be filled. These positions are open to females who have completed the tenth grade. The application procedure for these positions is currently underway. The deadline for applications is July 20.
To fill these positions, recruitment drives will be organised in Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong. Candidates' e-mail addresses will be used to send details about the recruitment drive. Arrive at the event site at the time shown on your admission card. For further information, candidates should go to the link.
Total Posts - 100
Application start: June 6, 2021
Application deadline: July 21, 2021
Qualification: It is necessary to have passed the tenth grade.
Age: Candidates born between 17 years 6 months to 21 years (must have been born between 1st October 2000 and 1st April 2004) are eligible.
Selection Procedure: Physical Fitness Test, Medical Standards, Common Entrance Test
Rally venues: Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, Shillong
How to apply:
- To begin, go to the link and fill out the online application.
- On the home page, select JCO or Enrolment.
- To begin the recruitment process, go to Eligibility Criteria.
- A new window will appear. Apply Online option may be accessed by right-clicking on it.
- Then select Registration from the drop-down menu.
- Complete the registration by entering all of your information and submitting it.
- Then, under Apply Online, fill out the application form.
- Check all of the information and then upload the files.
- Finally, submit your application and finish the procedure.
- Take a printout of the application form and keep it on hand for future reference.