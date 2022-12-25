Indian Army Recovers ‘War-like Stores’ of Arms and Ammunition in Kashmir’s Uri Sector

Srinagar: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered ‘war-like stores’ of arms and ammunition including AK-47 rifles, Pakistan-made hand grenades and balloons with ‘I Love Pakistan’ message along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district on Saturday,

Baramulla police announced the recovery of a huge cache in the general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri sector.

Major recovery in Uri along with 3 Rajput of @adgpi

8 AKS 74u with 24 mags and 560 rds

12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 mags and 244 rds

14 grenades

81 balloons with Pak flag imprint

Among other incriminating materials recovered@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice pic.twitter.com/vjCjwm4eqt — Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) December 24, 2022

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria said there is huge desperation on the Pakistani side to infiltrate terrorists or smuggle war-like stores when the situation is near normal in Kashmir.

Giving details about the recovery of major haul of ammunition and weapons, the army officer said based on multiple intelligence inputs over a period of two weeks, a search operation was launched in the general area of Hathlanga Nala on December 23 and after an extensive search of 8 hours, the security forces recovered ‘arms, ammunition and war-like stores’.

The recoveries include eight AK-74 rifles, 24 AK-74 rifle magazines, 560 7.62mm AK-74 live ammunition, 12 .30 mm Chinese pistols, 24 Chinese pistol magazines, 244 .30 mm pistol live ammunition, nine Chinese hand grenades, five Pakistani-origin hand grenades, 81 balloons with “I Love Pakistan" marking on them, and five synthetic gunny nags with Pakistani marking,” he added.

Also Read: Received Aadhaar Card 10 Years Ago? UIDAI Says Update Documents Now

(With PTI inputs)