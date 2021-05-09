Indian Army Inducts First Batch Of Female Soldiers

On Saturday, the first batch of 83 female soldiers from the Corps of Military Police Centre and School were inducted into the Indian Army at Bengaluru's Dronacharya Parade Ground.

When reviewing the parade, the Commandant of the CMP Centre and School complimented the newly attested soldiers on their impeccable drill and congratulated them on completing the rigorous 61-week preparation. Basic military training, Provost training (which included all types of police duties and prisoner of war management), ceremonial duties, and skill development (which included operating and maintaining all equipment and signal communications) were all part of the training.



The Commandant also expressed confidence that the training they received and the expectations they met will serve them well in their new units, which are spread across the country and face a variety of terrain and operational conditions. The attestation parade was conducted by adhering to all Covid protocols.