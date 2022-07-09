At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 are missing after a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The cloudburst took place at around 5:30 pm on Friday, after which many tents have been washed away. Three community kitchens have been damaged so far. A total of 10 Army rescue teams with Army Dogs continue rescue operations.

#WATCH | Indian Army along with Army dogs carrying out rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site (Source: Indian Army officials)#AmarnathCaveCloudBurst pic.twitter.com/KpkrF4Si3Y — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Army helicopters have been pressed into service to shift the injured to the hospital. According to the ITBP, "Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near holy cave area due to flash flood last evening shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP expanded its route opening & protection parties from lower holy cave to Panjtarni. No pilgrim left on track. About 15,000 people safely shifted."

Following the cloudburst incident in Amarnath, all health officials in Kashmir have been asked to report to duty immediately. The Chief Medical Officers of south Kashmir have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedic staff along with medicines and emergency aid kits to Pahalgam.

Here is the Indian Army helpline number - 9149720998.

After the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "I am distressed to learn that a cloudburst near Amarnath shrine has claimed several lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue measures are in full swing to provide succour to those stranded. I pray and hope that the yatra is soon resumed."

Narendra Modi's tweet reads, "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinha Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

