Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Online Applications For 90 Posts, Check Eligibility, Last Date

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 online application can be found on the official website of Join Indian Army.i.e.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Check Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Eligibility, TES 2021 Online Application Form, TES 2021 Selection Criteria, TES 45 application form 2021, and other details here.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application Process for 90 Posts will be closed tomorrow. I.e. 2 March 2021. Candidates, who have not yet submitted their applications, are advised to complete their applications as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates holding a qualification of completing the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and fulfill the eligibility conditions can apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for July Session.

The direct link of the online application can be accessed by scrolling down. The online application was made accessible on 1 February 2021.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Online Application process will end on 2 March 2021 (check website for extension date). The selected candidates will be admitted as permanent commission in the Army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection criteria, exam pattern, and other details here.

Job Summary:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 2 March 2021

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 - 90 Posts

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the 12th/10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to apply for the post.

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021: Age Limit - Candidate must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above 19.5 years.

Official Website link: @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of shortlisting of application, SSB Interview, and Medical Exam.

How to apply for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode from 1 February to 2 March 2021. The date is said to have been extended now. After submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.

