IndIAA Awards 2021 Full Winners List
Mumbai: The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association, presented the sixth edition of its prestigious INDIAA Awards yesterday, 27th October at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner, ABP Network the associate partner & Times Network the supporting partner for the event.
Here is the full list of winners.
|
Sr No
|
Category
|
1
|
AUTO FOUR WHEELERS
Maruti Suzuki- #CalculateKiyaKya
Client: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Creative Agency: Dentsu
|
2
|
AUTO OTHERS - (Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Shell -#MoveWithShell | Truck Driver
Client: Shell
Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson
|
(ii)
|
TVS Eurogrip - Tyres For A Country Full Of Turns
Client: TVS Euro grip
Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
|
3
|
BANKING AND FINANCE
RBL Bank - #RahoCyberSafe
Client: RBL Bank Ltd
Creative Agency: Hoppipola Picture Company
|
4
|
CONSUMER DURABLES& UTILITIES
Havells - Feeling Fans
Client: Havells
Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
|
5
|
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
HP India - Upgrade to HP
Client:HP India
Creative Agency: Autumn Grey
|
6
|
CORPORATE
Mahindra Group- #WomenWhoRise
Client: Mahindra Group
Creative Agency: 22feet Tribal Worldwide
|
7
|
EDUCATION(Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Toppr - Switch To Soching
Client: Toppr
Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
|
(ii)
|
Byju’s - When Parents Become Partners
Client: Byju’s
Creative Agency: Spring Marketing Capital.
|
8
|
ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
ABP Studios - Stories Beyond Black Or White
Client: ABP Studios
Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications.
|
9
|
FASHION& ACCESSORIES
Bhima Jewellery - Pure As Love
Client: Bhima Jewellery
Creative Agency: Animal
|
10
|
FOOD & BEVERAGES - (Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Horlicks - Tum Kab Itne Bade Ho Gaye
Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Creative Agency: FCB Group India
|
(ii)
|
Parle G - Asli Genius | Auron Ki Khushi
Client: Parle Products Ltd
Creative Agency: Thought Blurb
|
11
|
GOVERNMENT &NGOs - (Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Population First (Laadli)- Stop WFH Harassment
Client: Population First& UNFPA
Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
|
(ii)
|
Swayam - Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi
Client: Swayam
Creative Agency: Ogilvy
|
12
|
HOME CARE
Surf Excel – Jo Dilon Ko Paas Laayein, Woh #RangAchheHain
Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Creative Agency: Carlos Pereira
|
13
|
HOME DÉCOR & INFRA
Livspace – Don’t Try This At Home
Client: Livspace
Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
|
14
|
INSURANCE
HDFC Life – #WhenIGrowUp
Client: HDFC Life
Agency: Wieden & Kennedy
|
15
|
NEWS MEDIA
DailyHunt - In Your Language | Right Recos
Client: DailyHunt
Agency: What's Your Problem
|
16
|
ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS, MATRIMONY & DATING - (Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Bumble - Make The First Move
Client: Bumble
Creative Agency: The Script Room
|
(ii)
|
JdMart - India Ka B2B Marketplace
Client: JDMart
Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
|
17
|
ONLINE COMMERCE, TICKETING & SERVICES Amazon Karigar - Hunar Hai Haath Mein
Client: Amazon India
Agency: Ogilvy
|
18
|
ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT
Dream11 - #YeApnaGameHai
Client: Dream 11
Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions
|
19
|
ONLINE PAYMENTS AND FINANCE
PhonePe - #KarteJaBadhteJa | Inspector Desai
Client:PhonePe
Agency: Leo Burnett India
|
20
|
PERSONAL CARE
Ponds Cold Cream - Soft Skin, Bhoolna Naamumkin
Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Agency: Ogilvy
|
21
|
PHARMA, HYGIENE, AND WELLNESS- (Joint Winners in this category)
|
(i)
|
Friends Adult Dry Pants - #AazadiMubarak
Client: Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd
Agency: The Womb
|
(ii)
|
Savlon -#NoHandUnwashed
Client: ITC Ltd
Agency: Ogilvy
|
22
|
QSR AND FOOD ORDERING APPS
Swiggy - Try Something New
Client: Swiggy
|
23
|
TELECOM AND TECHNOLOGY
Facebook - More Together
Client: Facebook India
Agency: Dentsu
|
24
|
TRAVEL , TOURISM & HOSPITALITY
OYO - Long Term Relationships
Client: OYO Hotels & Homes
|
25
|
VOICE OF CHANGE
Unacademy - #TeachThemYoung | Know When She Needs You
Client: Unacademy
Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group
