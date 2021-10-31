IndIAA Awards 2021 Full Winners List

Oct 31, 2021, 11:06 IST
Mumbai: The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association, presented the sixth edition of its prestigious INDIAA Awards yesterday, 27th October at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner, ABP Network the associate partner & Times Network the supporting partner for the event.

Here is the full list of winners. 

Sr No

Category

1

AUTO FOUR WHEELERS

Maruti Suzuki- #CalculateKiyaKya

Client: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Creative Agency: Dentsu

2

AUTO OTHERS - (Joint Winners in this category)

(i)

Shell -#MoveWithShell | Truck Driver

Client: Shell

Creative Agency:  Wunderman Thompson

(ii)

TVS Eurogrip - Tyres For A Country Full Of Turns

Client: TVS Euro grip

Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

3

BANKING AND FINANCE

RBL Bank - #RahoCyberSafe

Client: RBL Bank Ltd

Creative Agency:  Hoppipola Picture Company

4

CONSUMER DURABLES& UTILITIES

Havells - Feeling Fans

Client: Havells

Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

5

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

HP India - Upgrade to HP

Client:HP India

Creative Agency: Autumn Grey

6

CORPORATE

Mahindra Group- #WomenWhoRise

Client: Mahindra Group

Creative Agency: 22feet Tribal Worldwide

7

EDUCATION(Joint Winners in this category)     

(i)

Toppr - Switch To Soching

Client: Toppr

Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

(ii)

Byju’s - When Parents Become Partners

Client: Byju’s

Creative Agency: Spring Marketing Capital.

8

ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA

ABP Studios - Stories Beyond Black Or White

Client: ABP Studios

Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications.

9

FASHION& ACCESSORIES

Bhima Jewellery - Pure As Love

Client: Bhima Jewellery

Creative Agency: Animal

10

FOOD & BEVERAGES - (Joint Winners in this category)

(i)

Horlicks - Tum Kab Itne Bade Ho Gaye

Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Creative Agency: FCB Group India 

(ii)

Parle G - Asli Genius | Auron Ki Khushi

Client: Parle Products Ltd

Creative Agency: Thought Blurb

11

GOVERNMENT &NGOs - (Joint Winners in this category)

(i)

Population First (Laadli)- Stop WFH Harassment

Client: Population First& UNFPA

Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

(ii)

Swayam - Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi

Client: Swayam

Creative Agency: Ogilvy

12

HOME CARE

Surf Excel – Jo Dilon Ko Paas Laayein, Woh #RangAchheHain

Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Creative Agency: Carlos Pereira

13

HOME DÉCOR & INFRA

Livspace – Don’t Try This At Home

Client: Livspace

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

14

INSURANCE

HDFC Life – #WhenIGrowUp

Client: HDFC Life

Agency: Wieden & Kennedy

15

NEWS MEDIA

DailyHunt - In Your Language | Right Recos

Client: DailyHunt

Agency: What's Your Problem

16

ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS,  MATRIMONY & DATING - (Joint Winners in this category)

(i)

Bumble - Make The First Move

Client: Bumble

Creative Agency: The Script Room

(ii)

JdMart - India Ka B2B Marketplace

Client: JDMart

Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

17

ONLINE COMMERCE, TICKETING & SERVICES  Amazon Karigar - Hunar Hai Haath Mein

Client: Amazon India

Agency: Ogilvy

18

ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT

Dream11 - #YeApnaGameHai

Client: Dream 11

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

19

ONLINE PAYMENTS AND FINANCE

PhonePe - #KarteJaBadhteJa | Inspector Desai

Client:PhonePe

Agency: Leo Burnett India

20

PERSONAL CARE

Ponds Cold Cream - Soft Skin, Bhoolna Naamumkin

Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Agency: Ogilvy

21

PHARMA, HYGIENE, AND WELLNESS- (Joint Winners in this category)

(i)

Friends Adult Dry Pants - #AazadiMubarak

Client: Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd

Agency: The Womb

(ii)

Savlon -#NoHandUnwashed

Client: ITC Ltd

Agency: Ogilvy

22

QSR AND FOOD ORDERING APPS

Swiggy - Try Something New

Client: Swiggy

23

TELECOM AND TECHNOLOGY

Facebook - More Together

Client: Facebook India

Agency: Dentsu

24

TRAVEL , TOURISM & HOSPITALITY

OYO - Long Term Relationships

Client: OYO Hotels & Homes

25

VOICE OF CHANGE

Unacademy - #TeachThemYoung | Know When She Needs You

Client: Unacademy

Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

