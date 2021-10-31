IndIAA Awards 2021 Full Winners List

Mumbai: The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association, presented the sixth edition of its prestigious INDIAA Awards yesterday, 27th October at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner, ABP Network the associate partner & Times Network the supporting partner for the event.

Here is the full list of winners.

Sr No Category 1 AUTO FOUR WHEELERS Maruti Suzuki- #CalculateKiyaKya Client: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Creative Agency: Dentsu 2 AUTO OTHERS - (Joint Winners in this category) (i) Shell -#MoveWithShell | Truck Driver Client: Shell Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson (ii) TVS Eurogrip - Tyres For A Country Full Of Turns Client: TVS Euro grip Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions 3 BANKING AND FINANCE RBL Bank - #RahoCyberSafe Client: RBL Bank Ltd Creative Agency: Hoppipola Picture Company 4 CONSUMER DURABLES& UTILITIES Havells - Feeling Fans Client: Havells Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group 5 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS HP India - Upgrade to HP Client:HP India Creative Agency: Autumn Grey 6 CORPORATE Mahindra Group- #WomenWhoRise Client: Mahindra Group Creative Agency: 22feet Tribal Worldwide 7 EDUCATION(Joint Winners in this category) (i) Toppr - Switch To Soching Client: Toppr Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group (ii) Byju’s - When Parents Become Partners Client: Byju’s Creative Agency: Spring Marketing Capital. 8 ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA ABP Studios - Stories Beyond Black Or White Client: ABP Studios Creative Agency: 82.5 Communications. 9 FASHION& ACCESSORIES Bhima Jewellery - Pure As Love Client: Bhima Jewellery Creative Agency: Animal 10 FOOD & BEVERAGES - (Joint Winners in this category) (i) Horlicks - Tum Kab Itne Bade Ho Gaye Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd Creative Agency: FCB Group India (ii) Parle G - Asli Genius | Auron Ki Khushi Client: Parle Products Ltd Creative Agency: Thought Blurb 11 GOVERNMENT &NGOs - (Joint Winners in this category) (i) Population First (Laadli)- Stop WFH Harassment Client: Population First& UNFPA Creative Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group (ii) Swayam - Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi Client: Swayam Creative Agency: Ogilvy 12 HOME CARE Surf Excel – Jo Dilon Ko Paas Laayein, Woh #RangAchheHain Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd Creative Agency: Carlos Pereira 13 HOME DÉCOR & INFRA Livspace – Don’t Try This At Home Client: Livspace Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions 14 INSURANCE HDFC Life – #WhenIGrowUp Client: HDFC Life Agency: Wieden & Kennedy 15 NEWS MEDIA DailyHunt - In Your Language | Right Recos Client: DailyHunt Agency: What's Your Problem 16 ONLINE CLASSIFIEDS, MATRIMONY & DATING - (Joint Winners in this category) (i) Bumble - Make The First Move Client: Bumble Creative Agency: The Script Room (ii) JdMart - India Ka B2B Marketplace Client: JDMart Creative Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions 17 ONLINE COMMERCE, TICKETING & SERVICES Amazon Karigar - Hunar Hai Haath Mein Client: Amazon India Agency: Ogilvy 18 ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT Dream11 - #YeApnaGameHai Client: Dream 11 Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions 19 ONLINE PAYMENTS AND FINANCE PhonePe - #KarteJaBadhteJa | Inspector Desai Client:PhonePe Agency: Leo Burnett India 20 PERSONAL CARE Ponds Cold Cream - Soft Skin, Bhoolna Naamumkin Client: Hindustan Unilever Ltd Agency: Ogilvy 21 PHARMA, HYGIENE, AND WELLNESS- (Joint Winners in this category) (i) Friends Adult Dry Pants - #AazadiMubarak Client: Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd Agency: The Womb (ii) Savlon -#NoHandUnwashed Client: ITC Ltd Agency: Ogilvy 22 QSR AND FOOD ORDERING APPS Swiggy - Try Something New Client: Swiggy 23 TELECOM AND TECHNOLOGY Facebook - More Together Client: Facebook India Agency: Dentsu 24 TRAVEL , TOURISM & HOSPITALITY OYO - Long Term Relationships Client: OYO Hotels & Homes 25 VOICE OF CHANGE Unacademy - #TeachThemYoung | Know When She Needs You Client: Unacademy Agency: MullenLowe Lintas Group

